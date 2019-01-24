‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Mashup Adds Iron Man to New ‘Beach Bum’ Poster

The newest poster for Beach Bum has become a genuine delight for the Internet in recent days, which means it was bound to get some sort of Marvel mashup.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on social media, which points out just how weirdly similar the Beach Bum poster looks to the Avengers: Infinity War one-sheet. In addition to inserting Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) into the Lisa Frank-hued poster, the edit gives the titular Beach Bum (played by Matthew McConaughey) the Infinity Gauntlet and a Thanos-like appearance.

Beach bum movie poster looks familiar but I can’t quite place my finger on it 🤔 @ZacEfron @RobertDowneyJr @Russo_Brothers pic.twitter.com/i13WqVGy7y — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 23, 2019

Yes, the Marvel blockbuster and the Harmony Korine-directed comedy might have a drastically different plot and tone, but the sight of seeing their ensembles mashed up together is pretty darn delightful. And based off of early rumors surrounding Avengers: Endgame, it sounds like Tony Stark could use a vacation after the fight against Thanos culminates.

“The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character.” Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo said in an interview last year. “His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before.”

“And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well.” Russo continued. “What’s happening with Tony Stark in [Infinity War] is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

