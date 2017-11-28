‘Captain Marvel’ Villain Rumored To Be Revealed

It seems that assumptions about Ben Mendelsohn‘s villain in Captain Marvel being a Skrull may have been a bit off the mark as a new rumor suggests the Rogue One star is playing a villain of Kree origin and one vital to Carol Danvers’ history.

According to sources speaking to That Hashtag Show, Mendelsohn will be a playing the Kree Colonel Yon-Rogg, a jealous rival of Mar-Vell, the Kree hero who will reportedly be played by Jude Law in the film. Yon-Rogg’s pompous and ambitious personality isn’t a far cry from Orson Krennic, the Star Wars villain Mendelsohn played in Rogue One, and his physical appearance is a perfect fit for how Yon-Rogg is drawn in Marvel Comics.

In the Marvel Comics universe, it was one of Yon-Rogg’s schemes to take out Mar-Vell that led to Carol Danvers gaining superpowers. Yon-Rogg captured Carol, who was a security officer working at in the same laboratory as Dr. Walter Lawson, the human that Mar-Vell was impersonating to blend into society. During this kidnapping, Carol came into physical contact with a Kree device called a psyche-magnitron, which enhanced her own human DNA with Kree genetics, granting her flight, super strength, and other superpowers.

Mendelsohn was assumed to be playing a Skrull because Marvel Studios had previously announced that the Skrulls would make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel. However, the film is also inspired by the classic Avengers story “The Kree-Skrull War,” which included villain from both sides of the longstanding rivalry between two cosmic empires.

For his part, Mendelsohn has been incredibly coy about any involvement with Captain Marvel.

“Wow, that would be lovely,” Mendelsohn said in an interview. “That would be really nice. But I know that Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden—I think I know how this one got started because they did Mississippi Grind obviously, and I think they’re a great choice and a really interesting choice for that film.”

Captain Marvel is expected to film next year and opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

