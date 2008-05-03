Benedict Cumberbatch Defends Doctor Strange's Choices In Spider-Man: No Way Home

✖

Doctor Strange took a big risk in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Sorcerer Supreme casts a spell to make everyone who knows that Peter Parker is Spider-Man forget who he is under the mask, but Peter winds up tampering with the spell and ultimately breaks the multiverse. There are a lot of folks who blame Doctor Strange for taking that big of a risk in the first place, but Benedict Cumberbatch isn't one of them. During a recent interview with Total Film, the actor revealed that he blames Peter Parker for breaking the multiverse.

"I know we all love Peter Parker, but can we just rewind to the point that the spell is interrupted something like six times?" Cumberbatch told the magazine. "I think it's just too easily written off as: 'He's going to have to pay for his arrogance.' It's not all arrogance, actually. I think some of it is a very calculated risk. But we'll see where that takes him [in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness]."

Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange takes over Robert Downey Jr's mentor role in the third Spider-Man solo film, and it's weirdly perfect due to the similarities between the Sorcerer Supreme and Iron Man. Even Cumberbatch thinks that the characters personalities are eerily similar. While recently speaking with KCRW, the Doctor Strange actor went into detail about how similar Tony Stark and Stephen Strange were.

"I mean, the trademark snarkiness, the kind of off the cuff wit and put down, the sort of the ego behind that, but also the enjoyable aspect of that, which is something we've seen very prevalent with Tony Stark, and especially Downey's incandescent encapsulation of that, in his performance over the last decade," Cumberbatch explained. "It's definitely something where I feel it's not just the goatees that the men have to talk about. There is a way that they have difficulty with other people or a manner in which their egos get the better of them. And their wit is something that comes up full score on many occasions. I think that in the past that has been the case with Strange."

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

