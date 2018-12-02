‘Black Panther 2’: Donald Glover Reportedly in Talks for New Role, Michael B. Jordan Return Possible

After Black Panther shattered expectations earlier this year, it looks as though director Ryan Coogler is going above and beyond in his planning of the film’s sequel, and courting some big names to join the franchise’s ranks.

Sources close to Metro UK are reporting that Coogler has been in “informal talks” with actor/producer/musician Donald Glover for a role in Black Panther 2.

“Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther‘s sequel and has written in a number of new characters that movie-goers will be introduced to when it premieres,” one source says. “One of those characters, if he gets his wish, will be played by Childish Gambino [Glover’s musical moniker]. Nothing is set in stone, but ‘informal talks’ [are happening] between Ryan, Gambino, and reps from Marvel and Disney to see if they can make it happen.”

If this does come to fruition, it will be yet another hit Disney project for Glover, who is starring in this weekend’s Solo: A Star Wars Story as young Lando Calrissian, a role made famous by Billy Dee Williams. Glover is also voicing Simba in Jon Favreau’s upcoming live action adaptation of The Lion King.

Glover and Coogler already have a close working relationship, as Donald and his brother Stephen were consultants to Coogler on the first Black Panther script.

In addition to Glover’s appearance, the source noted that the powers that be have been considering a possible return for Michael B. Jordan as the popular villain Erik Killmonger.

“They’re still yet to decide if Michael B. Jordan will return in some capacity,” the source noted, “but if he doesn’t it’s likely Gambino may play some kind of villain.”

While comic characters return from the dead more often than we’d like to admit, and Killmonger has resurrected in the comic books, it seems unlikely that Coogler would actually bring him back for the film’s sequel, considering how profound and important his death was at the end of the first Black Panther. The more likely scenario is that Killmonger appears in some sort of flashback or scene in the Ancestral Plane.

Regardless of how or when they appear, both Glover and Jordan are extraordinary talents, and Marvel fans would love to see them involved in Black Panther 2.

Black Panther is currently available on Blu-ray and Digital HD.