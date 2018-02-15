‘Black Panther 2’ Might Include Michael B. Jordan

Actor Courtney B. Vance, husband of Black Panther star Angela Bassett, might have let slip Michael B. Jordan could return for the sequel.

Asked by ET at the Screen Actors Guild Awards if "everybody" is reuniting for the sequel, Bassett answered, "I would assume so."

Added Vance, "Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes. Everyone will be there. Just yes, yes."

On Jordan's Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens, who seemed to have died from wounds sustained in battle with true Wakandan king T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Bassett said, "[We didn't technically see him] go into the ocean, no."

"Including Michael B., yes," Vance added.

In the final moments of Black Panther, T'Challa suggested Wakanda's advanced technology could be used to heal Killmonger, who had been impaled by a blade.

"Why? So you can just lock me up? Nah," the dying Killmonger said. "Just bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from ships... because they knew death was better than bondage."

Overlooking a Wakandan sunset, Killmonger removed the weapon, slumped over and died.

Previously, both T'Challa and Erik communicated with their dead fathers through a ritual visit to the Ancestral Plane. Such a sequence could be used to involve Jordan, if Killmonger wasn't saved or somehow resurrected.

The film's cast, who took home top prize Sunday at the SAG Awards for Best Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, offered early comments on the sequel now in development under returning writer-director Ryan Coogler:

"It's one of those things where honestly, to be able to build on that legacy and those characters and the world that Ryan built — you know, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created years ago — but allow Ryan to actually tell that story, if there's an opportunity to come back and do a second one...

"I mean, take myself out of that situation [laughs], but for everybody to come back, I think I speak for everybody up here, it would be a tremendous accomplishment," Jordan said backstage at the SAG Awards.

"Sequels, I think, are one of the hardest films to make, and I feel like to create a world and build upon it that's so beautifully and delicately woven into the world of the Marvel Universe — but throughout cinema in general, you take Marvel out of it, I think it's a movie that stands against all film across the board.

"So yeah, I think if there was an opportunity, I think everybody would be pretty excited to come back around."

Sterling K. Brown, who played Erik's father N'Jobu, teased Coogler is a "beast" filmmaker and will be "four-for-four" behind the camera.

"He ain't going to slip," Brown said of the Fruitvale Station and Creed filmmaker. "Godfather II. Like, be ready."

Other stars likely up for a return in Black Panther 2 include Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi) and Martin Freeman (Everett Ross).

The Black Panther sequel could be the mystery Marvel movie dated for February 12, 2021.

The first film, released February 2018, went on to gross more than $1.3 billion worldwide to become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time and the third highest-grossing film of all time domestically.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project due to secrecy surrounding Avengers: Endgame, out April 26.