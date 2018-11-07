Ryan Coogler Reveals His Approach for ‘Black Panther 2’

After Black Panther became one of the biggest box office hits of the year, and sparked a worldwide social movement, it was no surprise that Marvel Studios was quick to bring back writer/director Ryan Coogler for the film’s sequel. Unlike the first movie however, Coogler knows that there is an added pressure this time around.

Not only does the filmmaker have to once again produce a great big-budget film with beloved comic book characters, but he also has the added challenge of keeping pace with the success – both critical and financial – of its predecessor.

While speaking with IndieWire this past week, Coogler talked about the added challenge of creating a sequel, something he has yet to do in his short career.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler said. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

Despite the added pressure, Coogler is sticking to his always-cool demeanor, focusing just as hard on Black Panther 2 as every other movie he’s directed to this point.

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he added. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

As of now, Coogler has yet to begin work on the second Black Panther movie, and that likely won’t take place until 2019. However, when the time finally comes, it sounds like Coogler will be ready for the challenge.

