Kendrick Lamar and SZA Settle Lawsuit Over ‘Black Panther’ Music Video

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar and SZA dropped an instant classic with Black Panther: The Album, one of the most refreshing and original movie soundtracks in recent history. But their collaborations with fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artists might have crossed a line that sent them to the court room.

After the rap-and-R&B duo were sued for the music video for “All the Stars,” they settled the lawsuit with artist Lina Iris Viktor who accused them of allegedly stealing her artwork on her paintings. The pieces of work in question are called Constellations I, Constellations II, and Constellations III, and they can be seen here.

“All the Stars” and the Black Panther soundtrack have both been nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe awards.

According to court documents obtained by Pitchfork, the Kendrick Lamar and SZA have reached an undisclosed settlement with Viktor. The court documents come from December 21st, meaning the development occurred recently.

When Viktor was first made aware of the possible infringement and she began taking legal action, she received some support from fans who wanted to see the artist compensated for her work allegedly being used in the “All the Stars” music video. Viktor thanked the fans for their support, and stated her intention to get justice.

“Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming support and messages over the past week,” Viktor wrote. “I apologize for not being able to respond to each person, but know that I have read and truly appreciate your powerful words of encouragement. Feel reassured – I am seeking justice.”

Black Panther: The Album has been a major success for Marvel Studios in an unfamiliar medium, garnering critical acclaim and sales numbers. In the announcement for the album, it was revealed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler chose to collaborate with Lamar and TDE for a specific reason.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film,” Coogler said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

Black Panther: The Album is now available everywhere.