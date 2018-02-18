‘Black Panther’ Is Now the Top Grossing Film in History at 80 AMC Theaters

Black Panther is still making history at AMC Theaters.

It was previously reported that Black Panther was already the highest-grossing film ever at 33 different AMC Theaters location. AMC is now reporting that the number has grown to include 80 of its theater locations.

That means that Black Panther took in more money in its first two days alone than other films have made in an entire weekend at those 80 theaters, which represent 10 percent of the entire national chain.

AMC did not name specific theaters or put a dollar amount to that claim, but the company did note that AMC Southlake 24 in Atlanta had a record 83 showings of the film on Friday.

Black Panther opened this weekend in 4,020 location in North America and will break records by earning $218 million over the holiday weekend. It is now the fifth-highest opening weekend of all time and the best President’s Day weekend showing in box office history.

The film was at first projected for an opening weekend gross of $100-120 million, but the film’s record-setting $25.2 million made on Thursday led to increased projections. Its Friday total of $76 million increased those projections yet again.

Black Panther‘s $76 million Friday is the eighth-highest opening day in box office history. It is also the third largest opening day ever for a Marvel Studios film.

Black Panther has also done well in international markets, earning $169 overseas for a global debut of $387 million.

Black Panther is the first Marvel movie since The Avengers to receive an A+ CinemaScore.

Black Panther currently has an 86.02 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the fourth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.56 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

[H/T] The Hollywood Reporter