Does ‘Black Panther’ Confirm ‘Iron Man 2’ Easter Egg?

Black Panther‘s arrival on the big screen might come with a confirmation of a popular Easter egg spotted in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

In the film, SHIELD had been observing heroes all around the world. Nick Fury, in face, has proven himself to have knowledge of super heroes beyond the likes of Iron Man and Captain America. For example, he’ll have known about Captain Marvel for years which will be proven in the 90’s-centric Captain Marvel movie featuring Samuel L. Jackson’s character. However, the opening moments of Black Panther may prove Fury and his SHIELD team knew the truth about Wakanda, all along.

Mild spoilers for Black Panther follow.

The photo above sees Tony Stark surrounded by SHIELD technology. Directly behind him in the shot is a monitor with a blip in Africa popping up on its radar. With the description of Wakanda given early in Black Panther, it appears the blip on the radar might be the same place which the Vibranium meteor struck the continent, spawning Wakanda’s rich future.

It’s not a hugely important Easter egg but, if confirmed, could be yet another welcome tie and proof of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ability to plan ahead.

As for the other blip on the same monitor; some suspect Fury to have been monitoring Namor and Atlantis. So far, there has been no indication of the underwater Marvel hero coming to the big screen but with the universe continuing to expand, it seems inevitable such a character would come along. As Black Panther charges toward box office records, it’s possible a feud between Wakanda and Atlantis could come to the big screen in the future.

