Black Panther Deep Fake Video Puts Barack Obama in the Marvel Universe

Black Panther 2 finally has a release date and people can’t wait to get back to Wakanda in 2022. Fans are still churning out memes, video edits and other art around the characters. This one might just take the cake as a former U.S. President gets a chance to interact with T’Challa and company. A new deep fake video from Sham00k and Stable Voices puts Barack Obama into the shoes of the Wakandan King as he goes through some of the most memorable beats from the first film. The results are strange and kind of hilarious.

Obama’s face maps onto Chadwick Boseman’s body surprisingly well. In fact with some of the tone correcting, he actually ends up resembling those pictures of the world leader in his youth. (Unfortunately, we don’t get to see him shoot hoops, which is definitely one of the more bizarre images of him available.) That scene of T’Challa coming up over the plains and challenging Killmonger is always worth a watch as far as triumphant moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Coogler and his team had a massive hit on their hands with Black Panther. People wondered how the film would look or play with audiences, but the movie passed all tests with flying colors. It stands as one of the highest grossing MCU movies and a jewel in the already hefty crown for Disney and their Marvel Studios accomplishments. The sequel is on the way as Kevin Feige announced a release date for May 6th 2022 at D23 this year. People are already charged up for another adventure.

Bob Iger is pretty amped about these developments too. The Wall Street Journal posted a feature about the Disney CEO recently and talked about the company’s portfolio, which Marvel Studios stands as a big part of. Black Panther 2 came up pretty quickly as one of the next MCU movies. The paper confirmed the work had begun on the script for the follow-up.

WSJ implies that the director is “just beginning the process of outlining the story.” Obviously there is a ton of work left to go on Black Panther 2. Fans have no choice but to be patient as he release date is a little over 2 years away. All the precautions will be taken to ensure that the sequel will succeed, and if that means rigorously going over the script, then that’s how it is going down.

Not much is known about the sequel, like the villains or core struggle for the characters. Baseman is on board to return as T’Challa and Danai Gurira has committed to returning as Okoye as well. Martin Freeman also told Collider that he should be back too, as far as he knows. He had not known when filming or anything like that would begin. So much is up in the air, but Marvel Studios has plenty of time to nail those details down.

