‘Black Panther’: 13 Minutes of Behind-The-Scenes Footage Revealed

Marvel Studios has gifted 13-minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from Black Panther upon the world.

The footage above may contain mild spoilers for the upcoming entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Chadwick Boseman is seen in action as T’Challa, even coming face to face with the villainous Erik Killmonger (Michael. B Jordan). The footage also contains looks at the making of some of the films impressive stunt and action work, including the flipping of large trucks in classic Marvel fashion (see: Captain Amerca: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, or the new Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer).

Early reactions to the film were stellar as Marvel Studios hosted the film’s Hollywood premiere on Monday night.

Black Panther is directed by Creed‘s Ryan Coogler. In addition to Boseman and Jordan, the film also stars Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright. The film may serve as one of the first taking the torch from earlier Marvel Studios films, bringing new cast members and characters to the mix who will carry the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond its third phase.

In Black Panther, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king after the death of his father. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16. Other Marvel Studios films on the horizon include Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, a fourth installment to the Avengers franchise, Captain Marvel, a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in that order.