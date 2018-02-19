‘Black Panther’ Opening Weekend Box Office Projections Rise Even Higher

The estimates for Black Panther‘s opening weekend have risen even higher as numbers from Sunday pour in.

Black Panther is estimated to have made $59.55 million on Sunday. That’s the second-highest Sunday box office total of all time behind the $60.5 million that Star Wars: The Force Awakens made on December 20, 2015.

Black Panther‘s three-day box office total has now risen to $201-202 million. That’s still the fifth-highest opening of all time behind Marvel’s The Avengers, which made $207.4 million in 2012.

However, Black Panther could do one better. According to Deadline, studios are estimating that Black Panther could have the second-best 4-day opening of all time. Black Panther‘s Friday-Monday total could climb as high as $243 million, which would be second only to the four-day of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was $288 million. That number would easily surpass the four-day totals of Avengers, which earned $226.3 million, Jurassic World, which earned $234 million, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which earned $241.6 million.

But that’s only if Black Panther stays on the high end of projections, and those projections are all over the place at the moment. Black Panther has already outdone previous expectations and that combined with the President’s Day holiday is making the numbers hard to guess. The lowest projections expect Black Panther to make at least $234 million over its first four days, which would still be enough to surpass Avengers and be neck-and-neck with Jurassic World.

These comparisons aren’t exactly apples-to-apples. Black Panther is opening on a holiday weekend and has already dethroned Deadpool as the biggest President’s Day opening of all time. However, Black Panther is also opening in February, which is traditionally a box office slow season. Black Panther is already the biggest February opening of all time.

Black Panther currently has an 86.02 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.56 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.