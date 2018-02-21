‘Black Panther’ Box Office Hits $242 Million 4-Day, Passing ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Black Panther has managed to surpass all expectation yet again.

Black Panther had the biggest Monday at the box office of all time, earning $40.2 million. That gross, combined with the film’s $201.8 million three-day gross, gives the film a four-day total of $242 million.

That four-day total is the second-highest of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $288 million in 2015. Black Panther‘s total surpasses that of Marvel’s The Avengers ($226.3 million), Jurassic World ($234 million), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($241.6 million).

The comparison isn’t exactly apples-to-apples. Black Panther is opening on a holiday weekend where the others were not. However, Black Panther is also opening in February, traditionally a slower season at the box office, where those other films opened either during the summer or in December, which are much busier times for movie theaters.

Black Panther also dethroned 2016’s Deadpool as the highest-grossing President’s Day weekend opening of all time and the highest-grossing February opening of all time.

Black Panther had the second-highest three-day box office opening ever for a Marvel movie, behind only Marvel’s The Avengers, which earned 207.4 million in 2012.

Black Panther currently has an 85.91 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the sixth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.53 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

1. Black Panther

Opening Weekend

Friday: $76.4 million

Three-Day Weekend: $201.8 million

Four-Day Weekend: $242 million

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler from a screenplay by Coogler and Joe Robert Cole and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis

2. Peter Rabbit

Week Two

Friday: $4.1 million

Three-Day Weekend: $17.25 million

Four-Day Weekend: $23 million

Total: $54 million

Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home. A battle of wills soon breaks out as the new owner hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter — a resourceful rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent.

Based on the stories by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit stars Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Sam Neill with the voices of James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki.

3. Fifty Shades Freed

Week Two

Friday: $5.7 million

Three-Day Weekend: $16.9 million

Four-Day Weekend: $193.4 million

Total: $379.6 million

Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. Just as the Greys begin to step into their new roles, sinister events come to light and jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

Based on the novel of the same name by EL James, Fifty Shades Freed is the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades film series following after Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015 and Fifty Shades Darker in 2017. Fifty Shades Freed stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

4. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Week Nine

Friday: $1.87 million

Three-Day Weekend: $7.9 million

Four-Day Weekend: $10 million

Total: $379.6 million

Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

5. The 15:17 to Paris

Week Two

Friday: $2.1 million

Three-Day Weekend: $7.69 million

Four-Day Weekend: $9.1 million

Total: $26.8 million

From Clint Eastwood comes “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride. In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris—an attempt prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe. The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board. The heroic trio is comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who play themselves in the film.

Starring alongside them are Jenna Fischer (“Hall Pass,” TV’s “The Office”); Judy Greer (“War for the Planet of the Apes”); Ray Corasani (TV’s upcoming “The Long Road Home”); PJ Byrne (“The Wolf of Wall Street”); Tony Hale (TV’s “Veep”); and Thomas Lennon (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”). Paul-Mikél Williams plays the younger Anthony, Bryce Gheisar plays the younger Alek, and William Jennings plays the younger Spencer‬. Eastwood (“Sully,” “American Sniper”) directs from a screenplay by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book by Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern. Eastwood also produces the film, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier. The film’s executive producer is Bruce Berman. Behind the scenes, the creative team includes frequent collaborators Tom Stern, who served as cinematographer on 13 of Eastwood’s previous films, and Deborah Hopper, who has served as Eastwood’s costume designer on 17 prior films; editor Blu Murray, who most recently cut “Sully,” and that film’s composer, Christian Jacob. Veteran art director Kevin Ishioka, whose work can be seen in “Sully” and in “Dunkirk,” serves as production designer. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Malpaso production, “The 15:17 to Paris.” The film will be released in theaters on February 9, 2018. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.

6. The Greatest Showman

Week Nine

Friday: $1.3 million

Three-Day Weekend: $5.1 million

Four-Day Weekend: $6.25 million

Total: $155.6 million

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Greatest Showman is direct by Michael Gracey, written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon and stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

At the 75th Golden Globe Awards, the film received nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for Jackman. The original song “This Is Me” won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and is nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards.

7. Early Man

Opening Weekend

Friday: $850,000

Three-Day Weekend: $3.1 million

Four-Day Weekend: $4.2 million

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant mine, forcing Dug and his clan to dig for precious metals. Not ready to go down without a fight, Dug and Hognob must unite their people in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy — the Bronze Age.

Early Man is directed by Nick Park, written by Mark Burton and James Higginson. It stars the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, and Timothy Spall.

8. Winchester

Week Three

Friday: $569,000

Three-Day Weekend: $2.23 million

Four-Day Weekend: $2.615 million

Total: $22.2 million

The most haunted house in the world sits on an isolated stretch of land that’s 50 miles outside of San Francisco. Built by Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester fortune, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To an outsider, it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts — and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters.

Winchester is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, written by the Spierigs and Tom Vaughn, and stars Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester, with Jason Clarke and Sarah Snook.

9. Maze Runner: Death Cure

Week Four

Friday: $645,000

Three-Day Weekend: $2.5 million

Four-Day Weekend: $3.1 million

Total: $54.6 million

Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions that the Gladers have been asking since they arrived in the maze.

Maze Runner: Death Cure stars Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Dexter Darden, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Aidan Gillen, Walton Goggins, Ki Hong Lee, Jacob Lofland, Katherine McNamara, Barry Pepper, Will Poulter, Rosa Salazar, and Patricia Clarkson.

10. The Post

Week Nine

Friday: $465,000

Three-Day Weekend: $1.96 million

Four-Day Weekend: $2.46 million

Total: $77 million

Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper — The Washington Post. With help from editor Ben Bradlee, Graham races to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. Together, they must overcome their differences as they risk their careers — and very freedom — to help bring long-buried truths to light.

The Post is directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer. The film stars Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Tracy Letts, Bradley Whitford, Bruce Greenwood, Carrie Coon, and Matthew Rhys.