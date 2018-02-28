‘Black Panther’ Drives IMAX to Record February Box Office

Since debuting almost two weeks ago, Black Panther has changed the pop culture landscape in more ways than can be counted. And apparently, that includes in the realm of IMAX.

IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond recently touched on the film’s success during the company’s fourth quarter earnings report (via Variety), revealing that Black Panther helped the company set a record February box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am pleased to say that 2018 is off to a solid start,” Gelfond said. “We recently achieved record box office in February, led by Black Panther, which did $35 million in Imax box office over the four-day opening weekend. In China, we exhibited three local-language titles during the Chinese New Year period and grew box office 60%, compared to the prior years’ holiday.”

Those who have been following Black Panther‘s success probably aren’t too surprised by this, considering the fact that it recently became the third highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movie at the domestic box office. At the moment, the only two films standing it its way are The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, with some speculating that it will eventually dethrone both.

While many had a feeling that Black Panther would be a phenomenon, it appears that the level of success took the cast and crew by surprise.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong.” director Ryan Coogler wrote in a recent statement. “It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears… Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed byAvengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.