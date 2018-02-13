‘Black Panther’ Breaks Marvel IMAX Pre-Sales Record

Black Panther looks like it will be a box office juggernaut, and it seems to be an Imax juggernaut as well.

The upcoming Marvel film has already become the biggest seller of advance tickets of any other Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Imax Entertainment CEO Greg Foster doesn’t see that momentum stopping before the film hits theaters.

“We have a movie that has clearly captured the zeitgeist,” Foster told Variety. “Pre-sales are the surest way to see how momentum is going: The momentum is gathering steam as opposed to slowing down.”

According to Foster, the crazy thing is that the film doesn’t seem to have peaked yet. “A movie often peaks 10 days before it opens,” Foster said. “This movie feels like it’s going to peak the day it opens. It’s remarkable.”

Black Panther is on the right track for a heavy hitting box office pull, and could even surpass another February juggernaut in the process. That would be the original Deadpool, which opened in February of 2016 with a box office pull of $152 million. Current estimates for Black Panther are upwards of $165 million, and they continue to increase with every passing day. At this rate, Black Panther could leave Deadpool in the dust.

Foster thinks the wide reaching demographic s are a big part of the film’s impressive reach. “There are no borders on this. The momentum is continuing on both coasts and in the middle; in red states and in blue states. In giant cities and smaller suburbs,” Foster said.

It doesn’t hurt that impressions of the film so far are immensely positive. Black Panther currently holds a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and that’s not to mention all of the money charities and celebrities have raised to send children from low-income neighborhoods to go see it in the theaters.

Black Panther currently holds a 4.18 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s Anticipation Rankings, holding the #2 spot. You can submit your score here.

Black Panther lands in theaters on February 16. Avengers: Infinity War will then hit theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and The Wasp will soar into theaters on July 6.