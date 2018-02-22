‘Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman Tells Emotionally Gut-Wrenching Story About Two Terminally Ill Kids Waiting To See Film

Black Panther is currently on track to earn one of the biggest opening weekends for a solo superhero movie of all time, proving just how much audiences have been thrilled to see a film of this nature. The support of the film feels more like a movement than merely a fandom, which even the film’s stars are beginning to witness. During an emotional story about two fans with terminal illnesses, Chadwick Boseman recalled how their anticipation of the film both humbled and enlightened him.

“All of it has been very personal, just watching the kids experience it,” Boseman shared with SiriusXM. “For me, I would say there are two little kids, Ian and Taylor, who recently passed from cancer. And throughout our filming, I was communicating with them, knowing that they were both terminal. What they said to me is, and their parents said, is they’re trying to hold on until this movie comes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boseman pointed out that, knowing how much these fans were looking forward to the film, he pushed himself even harder so he wouldn’t disappoint them.

“To a certain degree, you hear them say that and you’re like, ‘Wow. That’s, like…I gotta get up and go to the gym, I gotta get up to go to work. I gotta learn these lines, I gotta work on this accent,’” Boseman confessed. “Seeing how devoted all of my castmates are and knowing that that will be something meaningful to them. To a certain degree, it’s a humbling experience, because you’re like, ‘This can’t mean that much to them.’”

With the film having premiered in various parts of the world, Boseman remarked that it’s not just two fans that have embraced the film, but the whole globe.

“Seeing how the world has taken us on, seeing how the movement, how it’s taken on a life of its own, I realized that they anticipated something great,” Boseman noted. “And I think back now, to [being] a kid, and just waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come, waiting for a toy that I was going to get to experience or a video game, I did live a life waiting for those moments. So what put me back in the mind of being a kid, just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation on this movie, and when I found out that they…it means a lot.”

You can see Black Panther in theaters this Friday.

[H/T YouTube, SiriusXM]