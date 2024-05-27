WWE Hall of Famer Announces AEW Departure

All Elite Wrestling's roster goes far deeper than just active competitors. Since launching in 2019, AEW has employed a number of former wrestlers in coaching and producing roles, a move that gave the young company decades-worth of in-ring knowledge from the jump. Top talent from yesteryear like Billy Gunn, Dean Malenko, and Jerry Lynn were among the earliest signings to fulfill such backstage positions. Since then, notable names from across the independent circuit like Jimmy Jacobs and Kevin Matthews have rounded out the behind-the-scenes personnel. Occasionally these producers and coaches would appear on television, evident by Gunn's recurring in-ring role alongside The Acclaimed.

One of those talents that would pop in on broadcasts was Mark Henry. The WWE Hall of Famer joined AEW in 2021 and primarily served as a backstage correspondent for AEW Rampage. Henry also served as a mentor to the AEW roster, working with stars like Powerhouse Hobbs, Action Andretti, and Jade Cargill.

Mark Henry Departing AEW

Mark Henry's AEW tenure is set to end imminently.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry revealed that he will be exiting AEW when his contract expires on May 28th.

"My impending contract status has reached an end. My contract with AEW is set to expire tomorrow, the 28th. I wanted to address that matter. Tony Khan said at the press conference that he was very happy and proud of what we did together and I feel the exact same way," Henry said. "I appreciate everything that happened at AEW with Tony Khan and the Khan family. I had a great experience."

Henry noted that his reason for leaving boils down to wanting to dedicate more time and attention to his website and his Remarkable brand. He added that the decision to leave is mutual and he will always be a phone call away for any AEW stars that want to hit him up for advice.

"It's been nothing but positive. I've done my best to help as many people as I've could. There are still some things that I wanted to help with that I didn't get to finish, but those people have my phone number and anytime that they need to call me, I'm available for them," Henry added. "I am not leaving pro wrestling. I'm going to take some time to work on some projects and I'm going to come back again in full force because that's what I do."