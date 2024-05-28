Moana 2: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Poster and Teases First Trailer

Moana 2 star Dwayne Johnson is teasing a trailer release on social media. On Twitter, The Rock posted an image of a new poster for Moana 2 and told fans to anticipate a trailer coming tomorrow. The new poster sees our heroine far in the background while a hook and an oar form the image of the number 2 in the foreground. Fans have been looking forward to Moana 2 from the moment it got announced for a theatrical release earlier this year. Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho are back on the waves for the sequel as well, which only adds to the excitement. Clearly, Disney is proud of the work on this follow-up and getting the word out earlier in the year for this fall release. Check out The Rock's post down below.

On Twitter, Johnson said, "The ocean is calling her back Experience the new trailer for Disney's #Moana2 tomorrow and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024! ~ Maui" Here's the new poster as well!

The ocean is calling her back 🌊🌺



Experience the new trailer for Disney’s #Moana2 tomorrow and see the movie only in theaters November 27, 2024!



~ Maui🪝 pic.twitter.com/B3kM2zNGKl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 28, 2024

What Is Moana 2 About?

Here's how the company describes Moana's return to the oceans: "In Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new epic animated musical, Moana 2, three years since her first voyage, Moana is on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui. Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced."

The Rock's Pride In Moana

With Moana's live-action adaptation on the way in addition to Moana 2, Johnson has had plenty to feel proud about. In the Nielsen metrics, Moana was the #1 most-streamed movie of last year. Yes, you read that right! So, when asked about getting to make a live-action version of these characters, The Rock got a little emotional thinking about this long journey.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said when the remake was first announced. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me. I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor, because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people."

