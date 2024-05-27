Oshi no Ko Season 2 Announces U.S. World Premiere

Oshi no Ko season two is on its way! With its launch slated for July 2024, we are just weeks out from the anime's big comeback. Now, we have learned all about the world premiere of Oshi no Ko season two, and it will be going live at Anime Expo this summer!

Yes, you read that right. The global premiere of Oshi no Ko season two is slated to happen in Los Angeles, California. Anime Expo has big plans for the anime this year, and HIDIVE will crown the celebration with a special screening of Oshi no Ko season two.

It turns out Oshi no Ko season two will share its premiere at Anime Expo on Saturday, July 6th. The celebration will begin with a look back at season one as the first episode of Oshi no Ko will be shown before fans. Then, HIDIVE will premiere season two with the help of several special guests.

"The panel will be hosted by HIDIVE's Star Butler, who will welcome two incredibly special guests from Season 2's production, Yurie Igoma (voice of Ruby) and KADOKAWA series producer Shimpei Yamashita," the streaming service shared.

"HIDIVE is excited to bring this very special Oshi no Ko Season 2 celebration to fans at Anime expo 2024," John Ledford, the resident of HIDIVE, continued. "We're incredibly honored to not only host Oshi no Ko star Yurie Igoma and series producer Shimpei Yamashita but also present the world premiere of Season 2 Episode 2. Fans will not want miss being part of the expected capacity audience!"

Of course, fans will be able to check out Oshi no Ko season two later in July when the show has its wide launch. HIDIVE will be streaming the hit anime exclusively just as it did with season one. So for those wanting more info on Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

