‘Black Panther’ Has $22.7 Million Opening Day in China

Black Panther‘s domination of the global box office continues, and China is the next country in Marvel’s sights.

Ryan Coogler’s Marvel solo adventure debuted to massive numbers in China on Friday, starting out with an estimated $22.7 million haul. This strong showing is enough to give Black Panther one of Marvel’s biggest opening days in the history of China’s box office. According to Deadline, the film will fall behind Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, but could potentially top Spider-Man: Homecoming when the final numbers are released.

Following that debut, Black Panther is now eyeing an opening weekend somewhere around $70 million.

As of Wednesday this week, Black Panther had officially out-sold Spider-Man: Homecoming in terms of presale tickets, topping its predecessor by 30 percent. Homecoming’s opening weekend hauled in $71 million in its first weekend and, judging by the advance ticket sales, Black Panther could potentially top it by the time Sunday rolls around.

With the addition of China on Thursday, Black Panther has now taken its international total to $419.5 million ahead of its fourth weekend. Combined with the domestic box office totals, where the film is expected to finish at number again, Black Panther‘s global haul has reached $940.3 million. It should pass the $1 billion mark this weekend.

To this point, only four Marven Cinematic Universe movies have passed $1 billion at the box office. Black Panther will become the fifth, joining the likes of The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.

Not only has Black Panther raked in cash for Marvel over the course of the last month, but millions of fans have become obsessed with the characters introduced in the film. Marvel has of course taken notice of the reception and, just this morning, studio head Kevin Feige announced that a Black Panther sequel was officially on the way. Until then, many of the movie’s most popular characters will appear in Avengers: Infinity War on April 27.

