Chris Pratt On ‘Black Panther’: “The Hype Is Real”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt saw Marvel Studios’ Black Panther over the weekend, saying “the hype is real.”

THE HYPE IS REAL!! Woke up thinking about #BlackPanther It’s like a Bond movie meets Shakespearean tragedy. Great action. Stunning visuals. Exceptional performances all around. Thought provoking AND Funny! @chadwickboseman @letitiawright @michaelb4jordan @DanaiGurira 👏🏻 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 19, 2018

“Woke up thinking about #BlackPanther,” Pratt wrote on Twitter Monday. “It’s like a Bond movie meets Shakespearean tragedy. Great action. Stunning visuals. Exceptional performances all around. Thought provoking AND funny!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pratt tagged stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, and Danai Gurira, adding the “clapping” emoji.

Pratt’s Marvel co-stars Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, and Brie Larson were among the celebrities supporting Black Panther as it rolled out across the country over the weekend.

Larson, who will make her debut in Captain Marvel before appearing in Avengers 4, urged fans to see Black Panther and helped fans get tickets to see the movie.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America and will appear alongside Black Panther stars Boseman, Wright, and Gurira in May’s Avengers: Infinity War, told ET the movie is “gonna crush” at the box office.

It is: Black Panther rolled out over the weekend to historic opening numbers, bringing in $201.8 million over the three-day weekend, with four-day projections reaching upwards of $235 million.

Its $60.1 million Sunday haul gives it the second-highest Sunday box office total of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $60.5 million earned in December 2015. Panther has also dethroned Deadpool, released in 2016, for the largest all-time February opening.

Pratt took part in Marvel Studios’ ten year anniversary “class photo,” writing on Instagram that he is “humbled” to be part of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe and “to have such a great role in the upcoming Avengers Infinity War.”

“Marvel Studios has not only changed my life and the lives of every person in this photo they have entertained millions, if not billions of people around this planet,” read Pratt’s Instagram post.

“I’m so thankful to everyone at Marvel for the opportunity of a lifetime. And to the fans for making each movie such an event. I hope to work for the studio for a long time. I know they have many more stories to tell. I believe the best is yet to come.”

Star-Lord and Black Panther will return in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters May 4. Black Panther is now playing.