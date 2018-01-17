New ‘Black Panther’ Featurette Reveals The Secrets Of Wakanda

Wakanda is a very special place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a new trailer reveals a few reasons why.

The anticipated film was recently featured on Disney’s Movie Surfers, giving fans a glimpse at the beautiful nation of Wakanda. T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman describes it as a premier vacation spot, but the nation is much more than that.

As star Letitia Wright (Shuri) describes, Wakanda owes its supreme technological advantage to the rare metal Vibranium. The land is rich with it, and you can find it literally everywhere you look. The city pretty much runs on it according to Ulysses Klaw.

“It powers their city, their tech. They even sew it into their clothes.”

Wakanda isn’t just rich with the metal either. It is the only place to find Vibranium on Earth and you can be sure others would like to take that resource for themselves.

While the city of Wakanda and the Black Panther lore is rich with history, fans won’t have to research much to enjoy the upcoming film. That’s because Black Panther pretty much picks up right where fans left off according to director Ryan Coogler.

“The film will take place basically immediately after Civil War,” said Coogler. “In many ways, he’s the same guy. What I think is more important, and I was talking to my brother Keenan about it, who works with me, you get to see T’Challa at almost from a ground level. You get to see him and how he is around the people who he loves, how he is when he’s comfortable.”

Black Panther lands in theaters on February 16.