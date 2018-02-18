‘Black Panther’ Scores $387 Million Global Box Office Debut

Marvel’s Black Panther is officially a global sensation.

Black Panther opened internationally to a gross of $169 million over the weekend. The puts its global box office total for the weekend at $387 million.

These numbers account for nearly every major market save three. Black Panther will open in Russia on February 22nd, in Japan on March 1st, and in China on March 9th.

In the markets where Black Panther did open, it surpassed expectations by claiming the first place spot, becoming the fifteenth largest international opening of all time. Its biggest success came in South Korea, which is the setting of a portion of the film. There the film took in $25.3 million. Its second largest international opening was in the UK/Ireland, where Black Panther earned $24.8 million.

Domestically, Black Panther earned $192 million over the three-day weekend, the fifth-highest opening weekend in box office history. That is the second-best opening of all time for a superhero movie, behind only Marvel’s The Avengers, which earned $207 million in its first three days in 2012.

Black Panther also had the best four-day President’s Day weekend gross ever, earning $218 million according to Disney’s estimates, and thus dethroning Deadpool‘s previous record of $152 million set in 2016.

Black Panther also now represents the largest opening ever for a film by an African-American director, Ryan Coogler, and the biggest opening weekend ever for a film opening in February.

Black Panther cost $200 million to make and is the first Marvel Studios film since The Avengers to earn an A+ Cinemascore.

Black Panther currently has an 85.92 ComicBook.com Composite Score, which is the fourth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. Black Panther also has a 4.53 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the highest rated comic book movie ever among ComicBook.com Users.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.