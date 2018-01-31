Kendrick Lamar Unveils Full Track List for ‘Black Panther: The Album’

K-Dot is finally spilling the beans about his unique Black Panther soundtrack, and it’s full of future hits.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Grammy-winning rap artist Kendrick Lamar would be putting together a concept album as the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther. Since then, two songs from the album were released, “All the Stars” by Lamar and SZA and “King’s Dead” by Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake. Outside of those two tracks, details about the album were kept under wraps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Lamar finally unveiled the rest of the track list for Black Panther: The Album, along with the official cover art. You can check out his announcement below.

The album contains 14 tracks and features some of the hottest names in hip-hop, including Vince Staples, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Khalid, and others. Here’s the full list:

“Black Panther” – Kendrick Lamar “All the Stars” Kendrick Lamar, SZA “X” – Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Saudi “The Ways” – Khalid, Swae Lee “Opps” – Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok “I Am” – Jorja Smith “Paramedic!” – SOB X RBE “Bloody Waters” Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake “King’s Dead” – Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake “Redemption Interlude” “Redemption” – Zacari, Babes Wodumo “Seasons” – Mozzy, Sjava, Reason “Big Shot” – Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott “Pray For Me” – The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

The full album will be released on February 9, and it’s available now for pre-order on iTunes. Black Panther will hit theaters one week later on February 16.