Watch Letitia Wright Rapping On ‘Black Panther’ Set

Black Panther breakout star Letitia Wright raps as “MC Baby Underbite” in a pair of new videos from the Marvel set, shared by co-star Lupita Nyong’o.

The 24-year-old Guyanese-born British actress is seen spitting bars to co-stars Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke, with a freestyle inspired by the events of the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Wright, who plays 16-year-old genius inventor and Wakandan princess Shuri, pointed to Shuri’s intelligence as the reason she wanted to play T’Challa’s technology and weapons benefactor.

“On the page, she was really intelligent,” she said.

“She was so far from the stereotypes that we see all the time. She likes science and she’s super cool as well. I really liked the fact that she was smart and different; she can be an inspiration. In the comic books, she becomes a Black Panther. She’s a queen in her own right. It’s just a phenomenal part. A cartoon drawing brought to life.”

The actress and her character have continued to draw big praise from audiences, who have begun advocating for a solo Shuri movie.

“I hope, whenever the time is right, if it’s meant to happen, I would happily do it,” Wright told ComicBook.com.

“But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

The Marvel comics saw Shuri adopt the Black Panther mantle, and a suit of her own, a development Wright would one day be game to undertake. For now, she’s content backing up her big brother, played by Chadwick Boseman:

“But my thing is: where we meet her now in the Marvel Universe, she’s young, she’s preparing, she’s just into technology, she’s creating, she’s just really fun and really focused on that,” Wright said.

“So, if that’s meant to happen, then cool, but at the moments, hey, man, Chadwick [Boseman] is killing as Black Panther! I’m happy to help out with the gadgets for now. If that’s meant to be, it’ll be, but he’s amazing as Black Panther.”

Wright will next appear as Reb in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, out March 29, before reprising her role as Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War, out May 4.