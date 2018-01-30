‘Black Panther’: Lupita Nyong’o Reveals Her Character’s Motivations

Since his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel fans have come to understand what King T’Challa — the Black Panther himself — is all about. The guy is a strong ruler, a fierce warrior, and a man who puts the needs of his country and its people before himself.

Going into the Black Panther solo film, audiences might know what to expect from Chadwick Boseman’s titular character. However, the people that surround T’Challa’s throne are the ones still shrouded in mystery.

Nakia, played by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, is one character that fans will have a close eye on heading into Black Panther next month. Comic readers know that she can be kind of a wild card, and the trailers released so far haven’t revealed much about her direction in the film.

During a visit to the Black Panther set last year, ComicBook.com had a chance to speak with Nyong’o about the character, and what her motivations might be when the attention turns to Wakanda. According to the actress, Nakia is a bit torn between two worlds when the film begins.

“I think as a war dog she is in service to her country and to her passion which is linked to the outside world,” Nyong’o explained.

She went on to reveal that her allegiance is stuck between what she feels is best for her country, and what she wants for her king. As a member of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s most lethal warriors, this puts her in a tough spot.

“Well that’s the dilemma isn’t it,” she said. “I think we see in this film Nakia has to figure out what comes first for her.”

If you read the comics, you know that Nakia has a difficult relationship with T’Challa. Throughout many of the books, Nakia had a deep love for the king that quickly developed into a dangerous obsession, causing harm to befall both of them, as well as Wakanda. It’s likely that a similar story will unfold in the Black Panther film, causing Nakia to choose impressing her king over protecting her country.

As the interview went on, Nyong’o went on to also describe Nakia’s relationship with Okoye, played by The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira.

“Oh, well Okoye is the head of the Dora Milaje so in terms of Wakandan hierarchy she’s, somewhat, her boss,” Nyongo’o added.

From the footage shown in the trailers, and the information laid out in the comics, Okoye puts Wakanda over everything, no matter what the cost. This could spell trouble for Nakia if her allegiance begins to waver.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16th.