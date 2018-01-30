Marvel

‘Black Panther’ Reactions Say Killmonger Is One of Marvel’s Best MCU Villains

Now that Marvel has screened Black Panther at its premiere showing, the first reactions are starting to get posted online, and they are overwhelmingly good!

However, beyond the usual Marvel movie praises, these first Black Panther social media reactions also help paint a picture of specific aspects of the film. That includes one area where MCU films are typically weak: the villain(s).

In Black Panther, we’ll see the advanced African nation of Wakanda threatened by the external threat of plunderer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), but the most dire threat may be the one inside Wakanda’s own borders, by way of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

As a son of Wakanda exiled for unknown reasons, Killmonger became an elite black-ops soldier for the US, and sees the transition in Wakanda’s leadership as the perfectly opportunity to usurp power over his homeland. That decision partners Killmonger with Klaw, but apparently, Jordan has no trouble holding the limelight on his own.

Check out the first batch of reactions to this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Erik Killmonger:

The Black Panther trailers and marketing have been rather secretive about exact details of the film’s story, while still showing off some impressive action sequences – including those involving Killmonger in his “Golden Jaguar” suit. Yet, these reviews make it seem as though we haven’t yet really seen much of anything from the character, whose story arc seems to really pull at the heartstrings.

For Michael B. Jordan, this sounds like a third star-making collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. The pair helped each other catapult onto the Hollywood watchlist, thanks to the Oscar-nominated Fruitvale Station, then followed that with the critically and commercially successful Rocky spinoff, Creed. Given the current response to Black Panther, there’s no reason for these two to stop working together anytime soon.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

