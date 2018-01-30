‘Black Panther’ Reactions Say Killmonger Is One of Marvel’s Best MCU Villains

Now that Marvel has screened Black Panther at its premiere showing, the first reactions are starting to get posted online, and they are overwhelmingly good!

However, beyond the usual Marvel movie praises, these first Black Panther social media reactions also help paint a picture of specific aspects of the film. That includes one area where MCU films are typically weak: the villain(s).

In Black Panther, we’ll see the advanced African nation of Wakanda threatened by the external threat of plunderer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), but the most dire threat may be the one inside Wakanda’s own borders, by way of Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

As a son of Wakanda exiled for unknown reasons, Killmonger became an elite black-ops soldier for the US, and sees the transition in Wakanda’s leadership as the perfectly opportunity to usurp power over his homeland. That decision partners Killmonger with Klaw, but apparently, Jordan has no trouble holding the limelight on his own.

Check out the first batch of reactions to this Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Erik Killmonger:

#BlackPanther: @michaelb4jordan is “a top tier villain for Marvel or otherwise. He owns every scene he’s in and the film is everything it’s been billed as. Long may it reign” https://t.co/P4rdM5G2il pic.twitter.com/1SLDqWElme — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2018



#BlackPanther is an inventive, spiritual, and socially conscious spin on the traditional Marvel origin story. The entire cast is great, the spectacle is awe-inspiring, and Killmonger is the best MCU villain since Loki. — Robert Butler III (@RB3Schmoes) January 30, 2018



It is 10:01pm PST and I am here to say that BLACK PANTHER is an excellent film with the most realistic Marvel villain. — Kendra James (@KendraJames_) January 30, 2018



BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018



#marvel does it again with ‘Black Panther’. Very impressed with the story and filmmaking. @michaelb4jordan absolutely kills it as the villain and is the best one since Loki. Also @DanaiGurira kicks so much ass and I loved every second of it. Going to make serious $. pic.twitter.com/YBrg2x3Nnz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2018



Black Panther was STUNNING. The movie itself tackles a lot of different issues, including a complex villain and the moral struggles that come with being king.

And it truly showed the strength of black women THE ENTIRE TIME.#BlackPanther — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) January 30, 2018



#BlackPanther also has as great villain, which can been tough for superhero movies to get right. Actually, I cared a lot about many of the characters. — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) January 30, 2018



Ladies and gentlemen we have an AMAZING villain. #BlackPanther was so good I can’t breathe. AND DANAI GURIRA HOLY F@$&?!?!? I LOVE this movie. pic.twitter.com/eMOZTdIMQv — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 30, 2018

Black Panther is amazing. Intelligent, thought-provoking, and emotionally resonant on top of being fun. Killmonger is the MCU’s best villain, bar none. Michael B. Jordan kills it. Letitia Wright is a star. — Rebecca Pahle (@RebeccaPahle) January 30, 2018



Black Panther is a new high for Marvel on so many levels: the richest exploration of identity and strength and privilege, the deepest bench of complex women, and I think the MCU’s most tragic villain. The atmosphere in the screening room was so charged. — Emma Dibdin (@emmdib) January 30, 2018



“Black Panther” is one of Marvel’s most ambitious works and includes, in Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, a top tier villain for Marvel or otherwise. He owns every scene he’s in and the film is everything it’s been billed as. Long may it reign. pic.twitter.com/KajWk3PNRm — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) January 30, 2018



#BlackPanther is the most unique film so far in the MCU. A complex villain matched with a vast world-creation storyline. All the secondary characters shine, but @michaelb4jordan is a revelation. And @chadwickboseman – he’ll be the hero a generation of kids will grow up loving. pic.twitter.com/3imEl3dk8e — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) January 30, 2018



The Black Panther trailers and marketing have been rather secretive about exact details of the film’s story, while still showing off some impressive action sequences – including those involving Killmonger in his “Golden Jaguar” suit. Yet, these reviews make it seem as though we haven’t yet really seen much of anything from the character, whose story arc seems to really pull at the heartstrings.

For Michael B. Jordan, this sounds like a third star-making collaboration with director Ryan Coogler. The pair helped each other catapult onto the Hollywood watchlist, thanks to the Oscar-nominated Fruitvale Station, then followed that with the critically and commercially successful Rocky spinoff, Creed. Given the current response to Black Panther, there’s no reason for these two to stop working together anytime soon.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.