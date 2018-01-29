Dolby Cinema Debuts Exclusive ‘Black Panther’ Art

Dolby Cinema has revealed an exclusive poster art for Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther.

In addition, Dolby Cinema and AMC Theaters announced that fans who go to see Black Panther in a Dolby AMC theater between February 15th and February 18th will receive an exclusive reprint of Black Panther #1 by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Brian Stelfreeze. This is the first issue in Marvel’s most-recent and still currently ongoing Black Panther comic book series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the exclusive poster art below:

Black Panther is currently projected for an opening weekend at the box office of up to $120 million.The film was voted the most-anticipated solo movie debut of 2018 and the second-most-anticipated movie of the year overall.

Black Panther will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film headlined by a black superhero. The film also features a mostly black cast. Some of the film’s stars have discussed its cultural significance.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” said Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, said, “In Kenya, I grew up watching Mexican soaps, Australian soaps, and American stuff. I didn’t feel like TV was so diverse — but I just took it in stride. What’s really exciting about this is if I can project my humanity onto people who don’t look like me, from cultures that aren’t like mine, why on earth shouldn’t it be the same in reverse? What we’re talking about is the prominence of this particular film and how it is entering into a more mainstream cultural consciousness.”

Black Panther currently has a ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating of 4.17 out of 5, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Black Panther by giving the movie your own ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.