George Lucas Spotted At ‘Black Panther’ Premiere With No Beard

….Not a headline I ever thought I’d (need to) write, but here we are!

As you can see above, Star Wars creator George Lucas attended last night’s premiere of Black Panther and there was a big change to his appearance: George Lucas wasn’t rocking his trademark beard!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Daily Mail highlighted Lucas’ appearance on the Black Panther red carpet, with wife Mellody Hobson in tow. As is noted in the article, Lucas has been sporting a full beard for most of his adult life – certainly for the time that Star Wars have known and recognized him as an icon.

Admittedly this isn’t “news,” per se, but it is a cool little anecdote for longtime Star Wars fans to check out. The Black Panther premiere brought out all kinds of stars, including Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee. Be sure to check out our full coverage of the event, as well as the first online reactions to the movie.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.