Other Marvel Directors Review ‘Black Panther’

The first reactions to Marvel’s Black Panther are out online. That includes reactions from the directors of other Marvel Studios movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was at last night’s premiere. Gunn first remarked on the crowd and traffic.

“The #BlackPanther premiere is the craziest I’ve ever been to,” Gunn tweeted. “We’ve been stuck here in nonmoving traffic forever. I can only think this means this movie is going to be HUGE.”

After seeing the film, Gunn praised Black Panther and director Ryan Coogler.

“Extraordinary work by Ryan Coogler and company! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever!” Gunn tweeted.

Peyton Reed, the director of Ant-Man and the Wasp, was also in attendance. He couldn’t say enough good things about Black Panther and Ryan Coogler.

“BLACK PANTHER is fantastic,” Reed tweeted. “Beautiful, soulful, thoughtful and of the moment. Ryan Coogler knows what he’s doing. Long live T’Challa!”

EDIT: Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon has also chimed in, praising the Coogler, the film’s female stars, and the costume design.

It seems Marvel Studios made a wise choice in picking Coogler to direct Black Panther. During a visit to the set, executive producer Nate Moore explained why Coogler got the job.

“We kind of watched Creed and said, ‘that guy,’” Moore explained. “Then we hunted him down and we made him say yes, but it wasn’t hard.

“I think, to Ryan’s credit, he obviously knew the character and wanted to do the movie,” Moore continued, “but he only wanted to do the movie if he felt like it was going to be something that would have integrity. One that, at the end of the day, he could feel good about as a filmmaker. That’s what we wanted as well.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

