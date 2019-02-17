New ‘Black Panther’ Video Reveals Creative Process Behind the Score

Go behind-the-scenes with Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther director Ryan Coogler and composer @LudwigGoransson as they talk about the creative process involved in scoring the film. pic.twitter.com/llpkYVa35B — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) February 16, 2019

The Academy Awards are just are just over a week away and Marvel’s Black Panther is up for quite a few awards this year, including one for Best Original Score. Now, a new “For Your Consideration” video takes viewers deep into the creative process behind the film’s score.

In the three and a half minute video, which you can check out above, director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson talk about the work that went into creating the film’s musical core and, according to Coogler, the only person he considered to make it was Göransson.

“When you find someone who gets you as an artist, that’s something you want to hold on to,” Coogler said. “This film, I couldn’t see anyone else doing it but Ludwig.”

For Göransson, there was only one thing he could think of when it came to the Black Panther score as well and that it would have to have deep ties to Africa.

“After reading Ryan’s script the first thing that I told him was that I need to go to Africa,” Göransson said.

The composer goes on to outline the research and work that went into capturing authentic African sounds and music for the film, specifically African drumming and the vocals of artist Baaba Maal, all of which helped to give Black Panther a unique sonic life reflective of the culture the film was attempting to create on screen.

“The instruments are more than just music,” Coogler said. “They’re a way of life, a way of communication…passed down through generations and that had a profound effect on our movie. It was something we tried to keep in mind, paying homage to human history.”

All of that effort has paid off and not only with a score that is unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The score and Göransson have been nominated for numerous awards beyond the upcoming Oscars and last weekend won the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

“It means a lot,” Göransson said of his win last weekend. “I’ve been working with Donald Glover for 10 years. I’ve worked with Ryan Coogler for 10 years. And now I’m here, we’re celebrating both of these artists, I’m incredibly honored.”

What do you think about the creative process for Black Panther‘s score? Do you think the film will bring home the Oscar for it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Black Panther, and film’s score, and Black Panther: The Album are all now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th; Avengers: Endgame on April 26th; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

