Extended ‘Black Panther’ Super Bowl Spot Released By Lexus

Marvel Studios and Lexus have partnered to promote Black Panther and the latest Lexus car model, the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport. Watch the new extended TV spot, above – and check out the official press release for the Super Bowl spot, below.

Lexus Releases Extended Version of Super Bowl Spot with

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther”

2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT Stars Alongside Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther;

Spot Features Song “Legend Has It” by Run the Jewels

LOS ANGELES (Jan. 25, 2018) — As announced earlier this month, Lexus will once again be participating in advertising’s biggest day of the year with a commercial in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4. Today, the brand has released a 60-second extended digital version of the ad, which was created in partnership with Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated film “Black Panther,” opening in U.S. theaters Feb. 16. The spot, “Long Live the King,” pairs the flagship luxury performance sedan 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT with the Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, and can be viewed here. A 30-second version of the ad will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

The high-impact story in “Long Live the King” revolves around the character of T’Challa in his role as Black Panther recovering stolen vibranium, the mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda, and his nearly simultaneous need to represent his country as king at a world leadership conference. The Lexus LS 500 F SPORT is the only vehicle both powerful and luxurious enough to keep pace with a Super Hero and escort a king. With appearances by the country’s elite bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, and unexpected help from Wakanda, “Long Live the King” will engage fans of the Super Bowl and “Black Panther” alike. The Lexus LC 500 luxury performance coupe used in the film also has a cameo.

“Long Live the King,” directed by Samuel Bayer, incorporates actual footage from the film—notably, of Letitia Wright as T’Challa’s sister, Shuri—and features many of the film’s actors, including the Dora Milaje team of Wakandan special forces: Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, Marija Abney and Zola Williams. The ad was shot using only original costumes and gear from the film, including the Black Panther/King T’Challa outfits, Dora Milaje battle suits and vibranium canisters. Even the film’s fight choreographer, Jonathan (JoJo) Eusebio, was engaged to stage the spot’s fight scene. It features VFX work by Luma, the studio who created Black Panther’s suit FX for the film. The ad was shot in downtown L.A. at night using a custom lighting unit.”

This is definitely a TV spot worthy of the Super Bowl. It’s just one of several high-profile films using this movie footage / car promotion combo to create some highly cinematic ads; Nissan just had a similar campaign, marrying its new Rogue line to promotions for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

