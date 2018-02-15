‘Black Panther’ Among Fandango’s Top 5 Presellers of All Time

Another day, another massive achievement for Marvel’s Black Panther.

When presale tickets for Black Panther went live on Fandango a while back, people knew that this event was going to be something special. Theaters were selling out within minutes, and the film quickly became the fastest-selling Marvel title on Fandango. However, as movie finally reaches theaters, the ticket seller has revealed that Black Panther is going down in history as one of the best presellers of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Fandango announced that Black Panther is now the fourth-highest selling presale in the 18 years the service has been available. Perhaps even more impressive is that the film is the number one ticket preseller outside of the Star Wars franchise.

It will come as no surprise to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the top preseller in Fandango history, as it marked the franchise’s first film since Revenge of the Sith in 2005. The next two spots belong to Disney’s other Star Wars films, 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2016’s Rogue One.

Coming in fifth on the list, below Black Panther, is the first installment of The Hunger Games, which was released in 2012.

In addition to taking this coveted spot in Fandango’s long and storied history, the company revealed some other records that Black Panther has found a way to break leading up to tonight’s release, where it is now projected to earn more than $180 million over the holiday weekend.

Black Panther is the top superhero preseller on Fandango, topping 2016’s previous record-holders, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War.

The film has also dominated the time of year on Fandango’s presale site. Black Panther easily conquered Fifty Shades of Grey and Deadpool to become the top preseller in February, and breezed past The Hunger Games and Beauty and the Beast to be crowned the best preseller in the history of Q1.

When looking at all of these numbers, one thing is being made abundantly clear: Black Panther is a force to be reckoned with, and it doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.