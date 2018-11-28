‘Black Panther’ Named One Of The Top Films Of The Year By The National Board Of Review

As we progress deeper into awards season, it’s becoming apparent that Black Panther is going to be one of Marvel Studios‘ biggest opportunities to take home serious hardware. Marvel Studios is pushing the movie in most categories at the Academy Awards and now, the National Board of Review has named the film one of the top offerings this year.

Though the National Board of Review named Green Room the winner of the “Best Film” crown this year, it listed Black Panther as a “Top Film” alongside nine other movies including The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Eighth Grade, First Reformed, If Beale Street Could Talk, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Roma, and A Star Is Born.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The NBR nod isn’t the first honor Ryan Coogler’s MCU offering has received so far this year. The movie took home top awards at the annual BET Awards in addition to being named Film of the Year by the Hollywood Film Awards. The filming ended up losing Movie of the Year honors at the annual E! People’s Choice to fellow Marvel Studios production Avengers: Infinity War.

All in all, Marvel Studios is pushing Black Panther in 16 categories at the 91st Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director (Ryan Coogler), and Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman).

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke to his thoughts on chasing Oscars for Black Panther.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized,” Feige said. “Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not.

“And I think it would be a wonderful thing for Panther and for our production designer Hannah [Beachler], and our costume designer Ruth [Carter], and for Ryan [Coogler] who co-wrote the script with Joe Robert Cole, and of course directed the movie. And Michael B. Jordan, and Chadwick [Boseman] and Lupita [Nyong’o] and Letitia [Wright].”

What Oscar nominations do you think Black Panther will receive? Do you think it deserves a shot at Best Picture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Black Panther is now available on home media and is streaming on Netflix.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.