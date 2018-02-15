Trevor Noah Had a Secret Cameo in ‘Black Panther’ That Fans Just Now Noticed

Trevor Noah has a little-noticed role in Marvel Studios' Black Panther, where he's credited as "Griot" — the voice of the Wakandan ship piloted by Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) during the climactic battle of Wakanda.

Noah's credited appearance has since gained traction after it was pointed out on Reddit's Marvel Studios subreddit.

The voice of The Daily Show host, who hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, can be heard as the Wakandan AI, warning Ross of glass integrity and critical weapons failure when the ship comes under fire. You can hear the comedian and political commentator's voice work in a clip published on YouTube.

In a between-the-scenes moment captured in a February episode of The Daily Show, Noah asked his studio audience if they'd seen the then-just released Black Panther.

"It's an amazing Marvel film," Noah said. "It's one of those things where I guess some people got too hyped up the wrong way about it and they're like, 'So is it a black film?' It's like, no, it's a film. It's the same way Wonder Woman was a dope movie and if you were a woman, it was extra special, you get what I'm saying? Black people are just like, 'Yeah, it's a dope movie, and if you're black, this is an amazing movie,' that's all it is."

Noah continued: "Then you get some people, you get some random people be like, 'Oh, can you imagine if white people made their own movie?' You mean, movies? Is that what you mean, movies? Is that what you're saying? It's like, no, man, it's just a fun movie, everyone can go, you have a good time. Black people enjoying themselves, it was dope."

Natives of the fictional African nation — the most technologically advanced on Earth — are seen in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War speaking Xhosa, one of the real-life official languages of Noah's native South Africa, which helped Noah connect even more with the Ryan Coogler-directed blockbuster.

"And it was extra special for me because people speak Xhosa in the movie," Noah said. "So, there were subtitles, and I was like, 'Don't need your subtitles. I don't need your subtitles! Get rid of the subtitles! This is just for me right now. Nobody else listen. This reminds me of my mom.'"

Noah then praised Black Panther for its cast of strong female characters, saying, "Every single woman in that movie is just like, badass African women kicking ass. Taking names."

"People enjoyed it," he said. "They were like, 'This is a beautiful film that shows powerful black women.' I was a little traumatized, because I remember my mom beating my ass. So every guy that they beat up in the movie, I was like, 'That was me. That was also me!'"

A cultural phenomenon, Black Panther earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide to become the ninth-highest grossing movie of all time and one of the biggest superhero movies in history.

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment and Marvel Studios released Black Panther to 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 15th.