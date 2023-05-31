Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Alex Livinalli Says He'd Love to Play Attuma Again (Exclusive)

Alex Livinalli made his Marvel Cinematic Debut as Attuma in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, bringing to life one of the comics' most fearsome warriors as well as helping to establish a fresh, new take on the world of Atlantis which is given a new cultural history and origin as Talokan in the film. The character, along with Namora (Mabel Cadena) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta) won over audiences who are eagerly hoping to see the characters return in future projects and while Livinalli says he doesn't know if he's returning, but he'd love to — and he'd love to see Attuma team up with Okoye (Danai Gurira).

"I would love to come back. I would love to come back if they decide to bring me, obviously. I know nothing. Marvel's very hush-hush about everything," Livinalli told ComicBook.com. "I imagine that they'll continue some type of way, the story of Talokan or fluid it in, some way, somehow, but I would love to come back. As far as a team up, I think it would be nice to be teamed up with Okoye But not as enemies. I think there were so many similarities between both of us, the characters, that if we're on the same side, it'd be something that you don't want to go against."

Livinalli isn't the only Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star who isn't sure they will return to the MCU but wants to. Cadena also told ComicBook.com that she would like to return as Namora.

"I want to be part of another project as Namora for sure, but I don't know anything because that's part, to be part of this world, the Marvel world," Cadena said. "I don't know anything. I don't know if we can have a future in other stories as Namor and Namora, but I hope because I really want to continue to play Namora. I really want to explore more things about our world. I'm very happy. I'm very proud to be this woman in a superhero body. So, I hope."

