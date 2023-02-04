Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Doesn't Know When Namora Will Return to the MCU (Exclusive)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital — not to mention coming to Blu-ray and DVD on February 7th — and fans are getting a fresh opportunity to experience the film in the comfort of their own home. That includes getting reacquainted with the newest aspect of the Marvel universe to be introduced to the MCU, Namor and his nation of Talokan, including Namora. Played by Mabel Cadena in the film, the fan favorite character made a big splash with fans who are already clamoring to see Namora, as well as the rest of Talokan, in future projects. But speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the film's home release, Cadena says she doesn't know when we'll see Namora again, but she really wants to return.

"I want to be part of another project as Namora for sure, but I don't know anything because that's part, to be part of this world, the Marvel world," Cadena said. "I don't know anything. I don't know if we can have a future in other stories as Namor and Namora, but I hope because I really want to continue to play Namora. I really want to explore more things about our world. I'm very happy. I'm very proud to be this woman in a superhero body. So, I hope."

Kevin Feige Teases Future Namor Plans

While nothing official has been announced about plans for future involvement of Namor or any of the Talokanil in the MCU, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously acknowledged that there is more that they can tap into — and that he expects fans will indeed want more.

"You know, people who read the comics know that there's 80 years of stories with Namor that we can tap into," Feige began. "So, where and when, we'll keep to ourselves for now. But we think that this is an incredibly iconic character that's being introduced. Probably, to most people, most movie-goers for the first time. And we expect them to want to see more."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Digital and Blu-Ray Release Details

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital. It will release on physical home medial on February 7th with two Best Buy-exclusive SteelBook designs featuring Wakandan and Talokan themes, and a Walmart-exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork and a limited-edition Black Panther enamel pin.

The bonus content includes two featurettes and four deleted scenes. Full details, as provided in a press release, are below:

Gag Reel

1 Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audio Commentary

1 Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Featurettes

1 Envisioning Two Worlds – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.

2 Passing the Mantle – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri's journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Deleted Scenes

1 Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

2 The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.

3 Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

4 Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the mighty Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of their beloved King T'Challa. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) if they are to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."