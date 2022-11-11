Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Shuri & Okoye First Looks Arrive Online

✖

After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is poised to debut in just a matter of months. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel already has a lot of eyes on it, especially amid the tragic passing of T'Challa star Chadwick Boseman in 2020, with viewers curious to see how the sequel will carry the legacy of Wakanda forward. While the first trailer for the project doesn't seem to be arriving in the near future, a look at two key characters in the film has seemingly arrived, via packaging for the soft drink Sprite. The packaging, which you can check out below, provides the first look at how Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) will appear in the film.

First looks at Okoye and Shuri in BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/fYHMyg56dI — Black Panther 2 News (@bpanthernews) June 10, 2022

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright said of the film in a recent interview with Variety. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also expected to see the return of Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. The film will also feature the debut of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, who is later set to star in her own Disney+ series. Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in 2021."Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

"We're not going to have a CG Chadwick and we're not recasting T'Challa," Feige added. "Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There's also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 11th.