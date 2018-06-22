Winston Duke Mocks ‘Black Panther’ To Prove Spoilers Don’t Ruin Movies

M’Baku actor Winston Duke proved spoilers don’t ruin movies with a Black Panther parody at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Spoilers for Black Panther follow. Major spoilers!

In Black Panther, the last movie to come out before Avengers: Infinity War (which was known to include the prior’s titular hero), Chadwick Boseman’s Marvel hero was tossed from a waterfall and presumed dead by characters. The audience, however, did not believe him to be dead given that there was an entire third act of the film coming up and he had already appeared in trailers for Avengers: Infinity War. Still, the movie became a massive success despite the fake death stunt, with it rarely (if ever) being criticized by moviegoers.

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Black Panther breakout star Duke parodied the moments from the film for a Mountain Dew Ice commercial in which a hero was presumed dead.

“No he’s not,” Duke said. “He’s gonna be fine. He’ll bounce back. There’s still like 40 minutes left in the movie. Think sequels, franchise crossovers! Reboots? Oh, okay, yeah sorry that last one does imply that he’s dead, so… But he’s not! Trust me. I’ve got it from a little birdie that he’s gonna be alive enough to present the MTV Movie & TV Awards so dry them tears girl.”

Watch the skit as it aired during the MTV Movie & TV Awards in the video above!

Speaking to ComicBook.com in May, Black Panther producer Nate Moore offered a bit of insight regarding what could be next for the franchise.

“We know there’s a ton more story to tell in Wakanda because even in the two hours we had there were ideas we left on the table just because of time,” Moore said. “And the good news is, because ultimately we have a good insight on what all the films are doing, we knew what Infinity War and what Avengers 4 next year will do and are able to sort of plan accordingly. So, I think there are great stories that will feel like the necessary next storytelling beat from what you’ve seen in Black Panther, but also carry the ball forward from what happened, the very real thing that happened at the end of Avengers 3 and what will again happen next May. So it’s all been planned out to as much as we plan anything out frankly, with room for great ideas to come and surprise us, but we’re excited. There’s still a ton of story left to tell.”

