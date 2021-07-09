Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Confirms Worrying Avengers: Infinity War Easter Egg

✖

The Black Widow movie is going to have a very interesting Easter egg. This is one which had been spotted by Marvel fans in trailers for the film but had previously been confirmed Scarlett Johansson on the set of the film. The problem was, we couldn't share the confirmation until an embargo on ComicBook.com's interview with Johansson and Florence Pugh lifted on Tuesday morning -- nearly two years after our day on the Black Widow set! As it turns out, Pugh's Yelena Belova is indeed wearing the same green vest which we saw Natasha Romanoff wear in Avengers: Infinity War. It's a worrying detail for those fans hoping to see Yelena survive the movie (though, the rumor she's expected in the Hawkeye series might calm those nerves).

"Well it actually is an important thing. It seems very superficial, but it actually is very unique, it’s a very meaningful thing," Johansson told reporters on the film's UK set. "That’s totally a Kevin Feige thing. He loves all of that backstory stuff and things that connect characters to one another."

As the story goes, Johansson's Natasha will somehow get that green vest and wear it to battle Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. She also changes her hair color to blonde some time between the start of Black Widow and the start of Avengers: Infinity War, matching that of Pugh's Yelena character.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Black Widow & Avengers: Infinity War)

"When we designed [the vest] then, it was really just a different look for the character, but it’s fun how Kevin’s mind works in this - he’s like an imagineer in that way, where he thinks of all the little hidden things that people will give, things that are seemingly innocuous, some heart," Johansson explained. "It’s an heirloom, it becomes an heirloom in this unexpected, funny way."

The relationship between Yelena and Natasha will, in fact, be the major driver of the film. Pugh calls it a, "confusing, bratty, emotional sister relationship. Exactly what you'd expect a younger sister to be like." She added, "Yelena is deeply annoying and pretty much takes the life out of everything Natasha does, but fundamentally they have a very unique and strong relationship that drives them through the film."

