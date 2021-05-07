Black Widow's Florence Pugh Rumored to Appear in Hawkeye Series

✖

Despite being set in the past, the upcoming Black Widow movie is going to do its fair share in setting up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, this is part of the reason many fans believe Black Widow has to drop before Marvel Studios releases The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. Now, a new rumor is pointing out another Disney+ series which has to follow Black Widow's release, though the film's delays have not impacted the originally expected window of this other series. According to whispers online, Florence Pugh will appear in Hawkeye as Yelena Belova.

Yelena is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Widow. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in May, one year delayed from its originally planned date.

"Florence Pugh, who is co-starring in next year's Black Widow as the assassin Yelena Belova, will reprise her Marvel role in Hawkeye on Disney+, The Direct has exclusively learned," The Direct claimed on Monday. "Although the full extent of Pugh's role is currently unknown, our sources indicate Pugh's Yelena will don a Ronin-inspired costume - similar to the suit that Clint Barton wore in Avengers: Endgame - at one point in the series." The Direct has a mostly accurate history on such scoops.

Hawkeye is set to star Jeremy Renner and will introduce the Kate Bishop character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. Reports suggested Hailee Steinfeld would play the part but Steinfeld has played coy with such a topic and Marvel Studios has not yet commented on it.

Should this bit about Yelena appearing turn out to be true, it would fall in line with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige suggesting the amount of crossover in the MCU beyond the Infinity Saga would be aplenty. When ComicBook.com caught Feige at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the head honcho was asked if there would be more Avengers movies with grand crossovers and ensembles. In answering, the head honcho did not comment on whether or not more Avengers films are on the way, but pointed out the heavy amounts of crossovers fans would be seeing going forward (as seen in the video above).

"Well, we got a Falcon & Winter Soldier show. We got a WandaVision show," Feige said. "We're introducing Monica Rambeau in that WandaVision show. Wanda Maximoff is probably near the upper echelons of power... I contend she would've taken down Thanos if he hadn't called [Rain Fire]...So, her being the Scarlet Witch now, as Lizzie [Olsen] said on stage, full unabashed power base coming into the Doctor Strange movie, that is two heroes coming together in a fun way."

