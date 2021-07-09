Black Widow Tops Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Two years after Spider-Man: Far From Home opened in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the top of the box office charts with Black Widow. The new film opened to $80 million at the domestic box office, the highest domestic box office opening since the coronavirus pandemic began. Combined with its $78-million overseas haul and $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access buy-ins, Black Widow is opening to $218 million globally in combined theatrical and streaming revenue. That is the biggest domestic opening for a movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. It's also the third-biggest opening for a Marvel Studios origin movie (behind Black Panther and Captain Marvel). “Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a press release. “Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.” “It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait - Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” said Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content. What did you think of Black Widow? Let us know in the comments section. Black Widow is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. Keep reading to see all of the top movies at the box office this week.

1. Black Widow (Photo: Marvel Studios) Opening Weekend

Total: $80 million Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland, based on a screenplay by Eric Pearson. The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

2. F9 (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $10.88

$10.88 Total: $141.3 million Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother. F9 is directed by Justin Lin, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Daniel Casey. The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

3. The Boss Baby: Family Business (Photo: Universal) Week Two

Weekend : $8.7 million

: $8.7 million Total: $34.7 million In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers - Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin) - have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again... and inspire a new family business. The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by Tom McGrath, based on a screenplay by Michael McCullers. The film features the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Ariana Greenblatt, Jeff Goldblum, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lisa Kudrow.

4. The Forever Purge (Photo: Blumhouse) Week Two

Weekend : $6.7 million

: $6.7 million Total: $27.4 million On the run from a drug cartel, a Mexican couple battle vicious thugs who plan to continue the violent tradition of the now-outlawed Purge. The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Valerio Gout and written James DeMonaco. The film stars Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda, and Will Patton.

5. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Seven

Weekend: $3 million

$3 million Total: $150.7 million Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

6. Cruella (Photo: Disney) Week Seven

Weekend: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Total: $80.7 million Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.. based on the villain of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney's animated film adaptation, 1961's 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

7. The Hitman's Wife' s Bodyguard Week Four

Weekend : $1..6 million

: $1..6 million Total: $35 million The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid -- are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife. Soon, all three are in over their heads when a madman's sinister plot threatens to leave Europe in total chaos. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is directed by Patrick Hughes from a screenplay written by Tom O'Connor and Brandon and Phillip Murphy. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Richard E. Grant, Frank Grillo, Tom Hopper, Antonio Banderas, and Morgan Freeman.

8. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four

Weekend : $1.25 million

: $1.25 million Total: $37.7 million Despite his efforts, Peter can't seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits. Once he adventures out of the garden Peter finds himself in a world where mischief is appreciated, but soon his family come to bring him home. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is directed by Will Gluck, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, based on the Peter Rabbit stories of Beatrix Potter. The film features the voices of James Corden, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie., and stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in live-action roles.

9. In the Heights (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Five

Weekend: $630,000

$630,000 Total: $28.3 million In Washington Heights, N.Y., the scent of warm coffee hangs in the air just outside of the 181st St. subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is a likable and magnetic bodega owner who hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. In the Heights is directed by Jon M. Chu, from a screenplay written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical of the same name created by Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits.