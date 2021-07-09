✖

After an impressive opening day at the box office, The Walt Disney Company reports that Marvel Studios' Black Widow debuted to an estimated $218 million globally over the weekend. That total accounts for $80 million earned at the domestic box office, $78 million from international markets, and more than $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access buy-ins. That makes Black Widow the highest domestic box office opening since the pandemic began, and since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opened in December 2019. If one accounts for the combined box office and Disney+ Premier Access totals, Black Widow is the first movie to surpass $100 million domestic in its opening weekend since the pandemic's start.

In more fan-focused news, these numbers make Black Widow the third-highest-grossing "Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story," per Disney. Assuming the company is defining that term as a character's first time headlining a movie, that puts it behind only Black Panther and Captain Marvel in the category.

“Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a press release. “Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.”

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait - Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” said Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content.

Black Widow is the first Marvel Studios film to release in two years. It follows the Marvel Cinematic Universe's move into streaming television on Disney+ with the release of the original series WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki. Three more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will follow before the end of the years: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Eternals.

Black Widow is now playing in theaters. It is also available to stream via Disney+ Premier Access.