‘Black Widow’ Movie Reportedly in Development at Marvel Studios

A standalone Black Widow film has reached a development stage, with a script being penned by Jac Schaeffer.

“Sources say this is still very early development,” Variety reports, “as the film has no greenlight, but naming a writer is the closest the studio has come to moving forward on a standalone pic.” The report also states Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige met with several potential candidates to write the film before choosing Schaeffer. Marvel execs have met with Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson to discuss what they wanted in the script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Schaeffer is best known for her writing efforts on TiMER, Mr. Stache, and Nasty Women. Most recently, her script for The Shower broke out on the Black List, telling the comedic story of an alien invasion during a baby shower. It ultimately got the attention of Anne Hathaway, who would attach herself to star in the film.

Marvel has made no comment on the news.

Johansson first appeared as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Iron Man 2. Since, she has reprised the role for a pair of Avengers films and Captain America movies, as well as a brief recycled appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. Next up for the actress and her character is May’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.