We Tried to Get Kevin Feige to Comment on Black Widow

Marvel Studios has been so quiet about their upcoming slate of movies that it’s getting tiring just thinking about it. Every week, someone claims to know of a new movie or casting, and that someone is rarely a primary source. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige rarely comments on the rumors unless caught at a press junket. By now, it’s more than a rumor that a Black Widow movie is on the way, but what the movie is actually called or when it will release has yet to be revealed, despite photos from the set surfacing online. Speaking to Feige, ComicBook.com tried to get some information about the film, but the man in charge slyly avoided revealing anything ahead of San Diego Comic Con or the D23 Expo coming up this summer.

After thoroughly discussing Spider-Man: Far From Home with Feige, I tried to dive into some general MCU questions, of which the Black Widow movie is certainly a topic. “Have we announced that movie yet?” Feige asked when I prompted with the fact that Johansson has been photographed on set. “Who knows what that is?” Well, you do, Mr. Feige!

“You sort of look at those pictures and can guess,” Feige said when we doubled down the quest for answers. “But what it is, and where it is, and how it is, goes in that post-Far From Home release territory.” In fact, Feige is sticking to his guns and dodging revealing anything other than an Avengers: Endgame re-release until after the Infinity Saga truly comes to an end. “We’re still, as I’ve said for the better part of a year or two, we’re waiting for Endgame and Far From Home to come out before we talk about what’s next, officially. We’re almost there.”

“Almost there,” as in San Diego Comic Con and Disney’s D23 Expo are both on the horizon. “We’ve done it, I think, at least twice already, where we’ve done both,” Feige said. “And if we do both this year, we find a way to divvy it up, or to do it, or to give it a spin to make each one unique.”

The Black Widow movie is expected to arrive in May on a date originally thought to belong to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which has been delayed following the James Gunn departure and return. As a result, the film went into production and the eyes all around the world caught on. “There are cameras everywhere, no matter where,” Feige laughed. “Like, [Johansson] was in the middle of nowhere. Norway. Click-click. Look! There she is. There she is.”

The only other movie we bothered trying to pry some info out for was Nova, which Feige previously told us had “immediate potential” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It’s probably the same answer I give you all the time,” Feige said. “We love Nova. It’d be cool.”

For now, Feige has the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home to look forward to before diving into the MCU’s Phase 4 and beyond. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.