Black Widow Surrounded by Destruction in New Look

Marvel Studios and Disney have released a new look at Black Widow ahead of the film's July debut in theaters and on Disney+. The new photo shows Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. The Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) poised on an object in the sky while destruction rains down around her from all sides. You can see the image, released via Fandango, below. Black Widow will be the first new Marvel CInematic Universe in theaters since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, though its story takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, with Natasha dealing with lose threads from her past.

The new image follows two recent trailers for the film, one released during the MTV Movie and TV Awards and another released a month prior. Disney announced in March that it would delay Black Widow's release from May until July and that the film debut simultaneously on Disney+ Premier Access.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences," Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in the press release announcing the delay and platform shift. "By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world."

The film features Florence Pugh's Marvel Cinematic Debut as Yelena Belova. Many fans suspect she'll be the new Black Widow in the MCU following Natasha's death in Avengers: Endgame.

“[Director] Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh said during a 2020 interview with Indie Wire. "It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

