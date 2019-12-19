Florence Pugh Can’t Wait for Young Women to See Black Widow

Florence Pugh is having one impressive year. The actress toed into headlines with Midsommar before claiming the spot of breakout star in Little Women. Next year, the actress will hit the big leagues in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, and Pugh has been open about her love of the film. And thanks to a recent interview, the star is letting young women know Black Widow is being made with them in mind.

Recently, Pugh sat down with Indie Wire to chat about Little Women. It was there the actress spoke about Black Widow, and she said the solo venture will be one that empowers young women.

“Cate [Shortland] was so good at being so vigilant about keeping this story raw and painful,” Pugh explained.

“It’s about emotions, and it’s about these broken girls trying to come back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It’s about fixing yourself, and how you do that. As an idea for a Marvel film, and as a young woman, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing.’ Young women are going to see this, and they’re going to watch Scarlett in her element, and they’re going to watch this storyline, and that’s only a positive thing.”

For Marvel fans, this comment has got them feeling even more hyped for Black Widow. The film dropped its first trailer earlier this month, and its tone immediately piqued curiosity. While Natasha Romanoff’s story might be done in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this film will open doors for other characters like Yelena Belova. With other heroines like Captain Marvel and Valkyrie around to back Black Widow up, it is a great time for female Marvel fans to speak out and speak loud.

