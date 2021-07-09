Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Details Natasha's Avengers: Endgame Sacrifice

✖

Black Widow fans are still feeling the loss of Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johansson's character was perched atop Vormir with Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, each realizing one would have to fall to their death as a means to get the Soul Stone and help the Avengers defeat Thanos, once and for all. Natasha was quick to volunteer, ultimately fighting Clint Barton's attempt to make the leap and ultimately sacrificing herself to the pit of Vormir. Now, the Black Widow movie is shaping up to shine a new light on that sacrifice, as Johansson opened up about Natasha's sacrifice and how it applies to the upcoming film while ComicBook.com visited the set of the film in late 2019.

"In some weird, messed up, backwards way, if any person could be truly altruistic and totally weird, because nobody is obviously, but actually the act that she... Her sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering," Johansson said. "I think she really sacrifices herself, in a way, no just really out of love, for love, she saves her friend. She saves everyone, but she saves her friend. And I think that just being in that kind of head space and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is so incredibly powerful. It's amazing that she could be in that head space to do that."

This will lead to Black Widow showing more sides of Natasha, which Johansson credits to director Cate Shortland. "It's been an interesting evolution, and it's been interesting to discover it with each director that I've worked with and what they see, what they're interested in and what side they want to uncover," Johansson said. "And with Cate [Shortland], it's been so liberating because she's not afraid of any of the ugliness, or what is perceived to be ugliness, the embarrassing, uncomfortable parts, the soft underbelly, all that. That's what she wants to make movies about, so it's been... I hope that in this, you see Natasha in her real, true strength in this film, more than ever before, and that Cate will bring that out, too."

If you find it interesting to hear Marvel stars share their takes on a character's final moments, Loki star Tom Hiddleston also recently opened up about Loki's final thoughts when sacrificing himself to save Thor during an attack by Thanos. A new episode of Loki will release the same week as Black Widow hits theaters and the Disney+ streaming service through Premier Access, with tickets and streaming pre-orders on sale now. Black Widow releases on July 9. Learn more about our time on the set of Black Widow here!

Are excited to finally see Black Widow? Are you hoping for a bit of closure following Natasha's Avengers: Endgame death? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram. For more Marvel chatter, subscribe to ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero, available on all major podcast platforms.