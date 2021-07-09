Black Widow Reveals New "First Family" TV Spot

✖

After a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Widow is officially headed to the big screen and Disney+ Premier Access next month. In addition to being the biggest chapter yet for Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the film is expected to introduce new characters within her Marvel Comics orbit. A new TV spot from the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster highlights those new characters — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Melina (Rachel Weisz) — and their dynamic with Natasha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said in a 2019 interview. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. The film is directed by Cate Shortland.

"I think what's exciting is this whole legion of new characters is going to be unleashed," Shortland said in a recent interview. "And I think what's really exciting too, is there's an ambiguity about those characters. So, whereas the, say, original legion was fairly black and white, I think some of these characters who are going to come to the fore have got a darkness in them. And that's interesting, because that's not something that we're used to seeing as well. In some ways, it's more complex. Some of the characters are more difficult. But I think what people want is change. I don't think we can keep watching the same thing. And I think Kevin [Feige] is very aware of that, I think he not only is switching it up with cultures and adding different voices, [but] what he's also doing is adding different perspectives on the world."

Black Widow is set to be released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th.