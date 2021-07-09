Marvel's Black Widow Free Release to Disney+ Subscribers Date Revealed

✖

Originally slated to hit theaters last spring, the official release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow is only a few more weeks away, with Disney+ confirming today that the film will be available to subscribers at no additional cost beginning on October 6th. For those who don't want to wait until October, Black Widow will be landing in theaters on July 9th, while simultaneously being available on Disney+ Premier Access, which requires a Disney+ subscription and an additional $29.99 fee. Such a release strategy has largely served as a necessity due to the coronavirus pandemic, though with movie theaters beginning to operate at larger and larger capacities, it's likely that Disney will begin emphasizing theatrical releases, yet the promise of in-home rentals might result in shorter waits between theatrical openings and in-home rental opportunities.

As if seeing Black Widow in theaters to fully appreciate the action and excitement of the endeavor wasn't enough enticement to draw fans out of their homes, IMAX screenings of the film will also offer audiences an even more immersive experience, depicting a 26% larger look at the film, thanks to the aspect ratio of the theaters.

“Marvel and IMAX have a really great partnership and we think we each complement each other’s brand. We try to do something for the fans to celebrate the relationship,” IMAX chief Rich Gelfond said in a statement.

Fans first met Scarlett Johannson's character back in 2010's Iron Man 2, with 2012's Marvel's The Avengers truly showcasing the character's abilities. The expansive nature of the series has seen other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe get their own spin-off films and TV series, making some audiences frustrated that Black Widow didn't get the chance to take the spotlight. Given that the character died in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow takes place years earlier, leading fans to wonder if Johansson could continue to return to the role.

“It’s definitely bittersweet because I love my Marvel family,” Johansson shared with Total Film earlier this year. “I’m never going to be ready to not be a part of it. They’ll always be family. I’ll never feel ready to not be in it, because I hate to feel like I’m missing out on stuff with them. And who knows? Maybe at some point, we’ll have some opportunity to collaborate in some other kind of way."

Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th before landing on Disney+ on October 6th.

Are you looking forward to the film? Let us know in the comments below!